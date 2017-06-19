Technology gives boost to infant death cold case in Virginia
The baby girl was found dead inside a bag at the Lilian Vernon Warehouse in Virginia Beach in 1996 and has never been identified. Local news media outlets report that the baby's body was wrapped in a red polo shirt in a bag hanging in a women's locker room.
