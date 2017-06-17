Tampa skies noisier as Navy Hornets train out of MacDill
On Sunday, a Navy F/A-18-E Super Hornet shot down a Syrian air force SU-22 fighter over the skies of Syria. That's because MacDill Air Force Base is hosting Hornets based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
