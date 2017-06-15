Suspects in Hampton police shooting now charged in murders of two Virginia Beach men
Two men arrested in a shooting involving Hampton Police that occurred Monday afternoon have now been charged in the murders of two men in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a home in the 2200 block of Archives Court on Sunday, June 11 just before 12 p.m. after receiving reports of two unresponsive men.
