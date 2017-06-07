Stolen car found in Lake Smith off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach
A car was found submerged in Virginia Beach's Lake Smith on Wednesday morning. The car was found near Kimball Circle, off Shore Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,541,077
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Tue
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Jun 5
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC