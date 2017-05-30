Singletary: Millennials moving home n...

Singletary: Millennials moving home not a disaster

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Should you give them an allowance? What about paying for grades or chores? Is it wise for a teenager to get a credit card? The latter is the landmine I stepped on recently when I encouraged parents to allow recent graduates to come home and live rent-free so that they could save and/or pay off student loans. "Are you crazy?" Michelle from Virginia Beach wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,538,905
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Fri Donald Dangerfield 63,664
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) Thu maddie42415 2
Thinking about moving to VA Beach Thu Edefaria 1
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) May 30 Found you 4
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) May 29 mav52 102
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May 29 Hillary Clinton v... 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC