Singletary: Millennials moving home not a disaster
Should you give them an allowance? What about paying for grades or chores? Is it wise for a teenager to get a credit card? The latter is the landmine I stepped on recently when I encouraged parents to allow recent graduates to come home and live rent-free so that they could save and/or pay off student loans. "Are you crazy?" Michelle from Virginia Beach wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,538,905
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|maddie42415
|2
|Thinking about moving to VA Beach
|Thu
|Edefaria
|1
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|May 30
|Found you
|4
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|May 29
|mav52
|102
|Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp...
|May 29
|Hillary Clinton v...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC