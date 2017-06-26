Shark! A great white shark is spotted along Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Katharine, a great white shark that weighs about 2,300 pounds, was spotted about 10 miles off the coast of a barrier island on Virginia's Eastern Shore. A great white shark that's 14 feet, 2 inches long and weighs about 2,300 pounds was spotted about 10 miles off one of Virginia's Eastern Shore barrier islands.
