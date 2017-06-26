Shark! A great white shark is spotted...

Shark! A great white shark is spotted along Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Katharine, a great white shark that weighs about 2,300 pounds, was spotted about 10 miles off the coast of a barrier island on Virginia's Eastern Shore. A great white shark that's 14 feet, 2 inches long and weighs about 2,300 pounds was spotted about 10 miles off one of Virginia's Eastern Shore barrier islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,549,826
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 2 hr Aimee Hagen 105
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 6 hr Avalon Arsenal 44
The after prison show Mon Number1fan 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 20 Cody 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC