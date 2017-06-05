Sears, K-Mart keep reducing their pre...

Sears, K-Mart keep reducing their presence in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Kathy Galvin met recently with employees of the K-Mart on Hydraulic Road that will lose their jobs in the coming weeks. The corporation that manages Sears and K-Mart is closing three more stores in Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min No Surprize 1,541,439
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
Officers Work 84 Hours 7 hr Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC