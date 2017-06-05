Retired sailor claims big prize in la...

Retired sailor claims big prize in latest Millionaire raffle

Retired Navy chief petty officer Aubrey Barbour has claimed one of the top prizes in the Virginia Lottery's Millionaire raffle. A retired sailor has cashed in a $1 million lottery ticket he bought last December in Lynchburg.

