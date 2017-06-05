Retired sailor claims big prize in latest Millionaire raffle
Retired Navy chief petty officer Aubrey Barbour has claimed one of the top prizes in the Virginia Lottery's Millionaire raffle. A retired sailor has cashed in a $1 million lottery ticket he bought last December in Lynchburg.
