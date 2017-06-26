Renovate, rebuild or relocate: Virgin...

Renovate, rebuild or relocate: Virginia Beach seeks public input on City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Officials say the building, which was built in the late 1960s, has a number of issues that need to be repaired. "The electrical, heating and ventilation, HVAC systems are worn out and unreliable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realtime 1,549,467
The after prison show 13 hr Number1fan 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Sun Stephanielaforge 43
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 20 Cody 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC