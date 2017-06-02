Police warn card holders of skimmers in ATMs and gas pumps
Hampton Police posted a picture online of two men on Thursday. They say the men in the picture allegedly placed a skimming device in an ATM of a Bayport Credit Union on Big Bethel Road.
