Police recover stolen artwork, arrest...

Police recover stolen artwork, arrest two men after 10 On Your Side report

14 hrs ago

Five paintings stolen from the Boardwalk Art Show nearly two weeks ago have been recovered and two men are facing grand larceny charges in connection with the theft. In the days following 10 On Your Side's June 20 report , David Gwaltney says he got a call from police.

Virginia Beach, VA

