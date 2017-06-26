PHOTOS: Once nearly extinct, ospreys rally in Chesapeake Bay
Along the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, ospreys build nests with just about anything: tree branches, stuffed animals, flip flops - even an opossum skull. The abundance of nests is proof of the bird's surging population in recent decades after the insecticide DDT nearly wiped them out last century.
