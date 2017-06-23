PGA pro Dean Hurst passes away after battle with cancer
Dean Hurst, the longtime pro at the Bayville Country Club in Virginia Beach, passed away Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Hurst is a former PGA Professional of the Year and was among the most respected PGA pros in the state.
