PGA pro Dean Hurst passes away after battle with cancer

15 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Dean Hurst, the longtime pro at the Bayville Country Club in Virginia Beach, passed away Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Hurst is a former PGA Professional of the Year and was among the most respected PGA pros in the state.

Virginia Beach, VA

