PETA activists protest medics' training on live animals outside Fort Carson
Dressed in lab coats with tree trimmers and a fake butcher knife in hand next to a bloody stuffed goat, animal rights activists protested Thursday outside Fort Carson's main gate. The demonstration, one of dozens planned at military installations by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals around the country, was part of a campaign aimed at ending military medical training involving goats and pigs.
