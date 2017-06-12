Permits reinstated for Virginia Beach...

Permits reinstated for Virginia Beach SPCA

Defendants in the federal case against former executives at the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Br The SPCA said in a statement that suspensions were rescinded and permits reinstates following a following with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Staff at the SPCA had their permits suspended after the DGIF says employees did not properly report an injured bald eagle.

