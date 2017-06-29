People - July 2017

People - July 2017

Edward Brunot has been appointed chief operating officer of Virginia Beach tax preparation firm Liberty Tax Inc. Brunot was president of MDV and executive vice president of SpartanNash, a wholesale distributor and grocery retailer. MDV, a division of SpartanNash, distributes grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. and Europe.

