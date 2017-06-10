Once paralyzed, father walks across s...

Once paralyzed, father walks across stage to accept ECPI diploma

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A father made the final steps in his career Saturday, as he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. It was a walk that doctors didn't think he would be able to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,542,375
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 45 min Haaaaaaa 18
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr President is NOT ... 63,736
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 19 hr Me-n-yo-mama 852
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC