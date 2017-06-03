News 3 anchor Todd Corillo prepares for Dancing For Paws to benefit Virginia Beach SPCA
News 3 anchor Todd Corillo is getting ready to show off his dance skills to benefit shelter animals at the Virginia Beach SPCA. Todd is one of more than a dozen local celebrities and community leaders partnered with dance professionals for the Dancing for Paws event on June 10th at Chrysler Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,539,301
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Junior Scientist ...
|63,672
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|JAN
|850
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|maddie42415
|2
|Thinking about moving to VA Beach
|Thu
|Edefaria
|1
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|May 30
|Found you
|4
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|May 29
|mav52
|102
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC