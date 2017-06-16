Neighbor says woman who killed cat as...

Neighbor says woman who killed cat asked him to shoot the pet first

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

A 73-year-old woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after investigators found her cat buried in the backyard of her home. Virginia Beach Animal Control says Nancy Just, of Westwind Place, killed her animal after not giving it proper care for months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min My New Alias RULES 1,545,392
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,771
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 22 hr Ayers 854
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 22 hr Shut Up 272
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 13 Dan gMe 104
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC