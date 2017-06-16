Neighbor says woman who killed cat asked him to shoot the pet first
A 73-year-old woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after investigators found her cat buried in the backyard of her home. Virginia Beach Animal Control says Nancy Just, of Westwind Place, killed her animal after not giving it proper care for months.
