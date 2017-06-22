Navy to announce disciplinary actions following jet fuel leak in Virginia Beach
Rear Admiral Jack Scorby will address members of the media on Friday morning and will also provide an update on the cleanup efforts. Around 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled when a fuel switch was in the wrong position during a a tank refueling, the Navy said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,548,249
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|flamewarz
|63,846
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Jun 20
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC