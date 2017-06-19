Morning Notes
Board Approves Construction Contracts - The Arlington County Board approved three construction projects at its meeting this past Saturday, including contracts to improve safety at the intersection of Arlington Blvd and Park Drive , to improve safety along the W&OD and Custis trails , and to repair three bridges in Rosslyn. [ Arlington County ] Feds to Help Fund Arlington Art Truck - Arlington County's arts truck has received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,546,294
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Wall specialist
|63,810
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|22 hr
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Cristina
|273
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Sandra Woodhouse
|96
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC