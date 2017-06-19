Morning Notes

Board Approves Construction Contracts - The Arlington County Board approved three construction projects at its meeting this past Saturday, including contracts to improve safety at the intersection of Arlington Blvd and Park Drive , to improve safety along the W&OD and Custis trails , and to repair three bridges in Rosslyn. [ Arlington County ] Feds to Help Fund Arlington Art Truck - Arlington County's arts truck has received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.