Megabus picks up first passengers from Virginia Beach hub
Earlier this year, Virginia Beach City Council approved adding a Megabus stop on Pacific Avenue between 19th and 20th Street. According to Megabus' website, the first trip out of the Virginia Beach hub will stop in cities like Richmond, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and end in New York City.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,539,448
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,677
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JAN
|850
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|maddie42415
|2
|Thinking about moving to VA Beach
|Jun 1
|Edefaria
|1
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|May 30
|Found you
|4
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|May 29
|mav52
|102
