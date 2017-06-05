Massive ships highlight new era at the Port of Virginia
A new era of international trade is underway on the U.S. East Coast, and the Port of Virginia is well-positioned to cement its position as the mid-Atlantic's true global gateway. In early May, the port welcomed the COSCO Development, the largest containership to ever come to the East Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Waxman
|1,540,924
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Tue
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Mon
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC