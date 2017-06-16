Man wanted for murder of Chesapeake m...

Man wanted for murder of Chesapeake mom is the biological father of her son, says family

Family members of a Chesapeake mom found dead inside an apartment say the man accused of her murder is no stranger. Virginia Beach Police say 36-year-old Keisa Overby Staton was found dead inside an apartment in the 700 block of Gourmet Way Her brother-in-law, Nasheen Staton, says they were all together just three days prior for Keisa's oldest daughter's graduation.

