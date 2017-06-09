Man charged with assault of elderly V...

Man charged with assault of elderly Va. Beach woman during home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Detectives have arrested a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman during a home invasion in Virginia Beach last month. Around 2 p.m. on May 11, police said the victim was in her Sullivan Boulevard home when a man came inside, assaulted her and restrained her before he took off with some of her belongings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min USAsince1680 1,542,313
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr President is NOT ... 63,736
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 9 hr Me-n-yo-mama 852
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Syria
  2. Climate Change
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Notre Dame
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC