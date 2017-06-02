Man arrested in connection to groping incidents at Virginia Beach TCC campus
Virginia Beach Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to several groping incidents that have been reported recently at Tidewater Community College's Virginia Beach campus. Records state a security guard told police the school received several complaints about a male student groping females on campus.
