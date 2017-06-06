Man accused of taking pictures of tee...

Man accused of taking pictures of teen in dressing room

5 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Police have arrested a man after they say he took pictures of a teenage girl in the dressing room of a department store. Now, officers are asking the public to come forward if they believe they've been victimized.

Start the conversation

