Man accused of taking pictures of teen in dressing room
Police have arrested a man after they say he took pictures of a teenage girl in the dressing room of a department store. Now, officers are asking the public to come forward if they believe they've been victimized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Injudgement
|1,540,461
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|kteka001
|129
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,707
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Mon
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC