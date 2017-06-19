Longtime Richmond priest dies after b...

Longtime Richmond priest dies after battling cancer

9 hrs ago

Father James Kauffman was 67 and was remembered by many at the priest at Saint Benedict's in the Museum District from 1999-2014. He was previously at Saint Augustine in Richmond from 1977-1980.

