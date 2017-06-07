Local students working with robots an...

Local students working with robots and learning to fight hackers on Coast Live

15 hrs ago

On June 8th, students from the region will gather in Virginia Beach to show off their skills at working with computers and robotics at the 2017 STEM Trifecta Challenge. Our expert in all things digital, Caleb Kinchlow, has an inside look at the high-tech that's now at home in our local classrooms.

