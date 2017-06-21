Liberty Tax, Inc. (TAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Liberty Tax, Inc. provides tax preparation services. Its principal operations are conducted through its subsidiary, JTH Tax, Inc. The company engages through its subsidiaries as a franchisor and operator of a system of income tax preparation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,547,282
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Tue
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC