Lee Malvo Hearing: Judge Hears Challenge to Sniper's Life Sentence

Sniper suspect Lee Boyd Malvo is escorted by deputies as he is brought into court to be identified by a witness during the murder trial in courtroom 10 at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court October 22, 2003, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. An attorney for a Lee Malvo argued before a Maryland judge Thursday that the life sentence of the man convicted as a teenager of taking part in deadly sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area is unconstitutional and should be thrown out.

