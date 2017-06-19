Kettler Usa Named Exclusive U.S. Dist...

Kettler Usa Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Ledraplastic 'Gymnic' Toys

Leading manufacturer of children's toys and fitness equipment will now be the exclusive distributor of the Rody Horse and Gymnic line. VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- KETTLER USA is proud to announce that effective August 1, 2017 they will be the exclusive US distributor for Ledraplastic S.p.A. "Gymnic" products.

