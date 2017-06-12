Kettler opens community in Virginia Beach

McLean-based Kettler Inc., a major Washington, D.C., area real estate development company, has opened Sparrows Point, a 300-unit townhome and apartment community in Virginia Beach. The newly renovated community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes featuring espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, washers and dryers in select units.

