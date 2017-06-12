Kettler opens community in Virginia B...

Kettler opens community in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

McLean-based Kettler Inc., a major Washington, D.C., area real estate development company, has opened Sparrows Point, a 300-unit townhome and apartment community in Virginia Beach. The newly renovated community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes featuring espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, washers and dryers in select units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr SusaM 1,545,257
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Democrat mom 63,770
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 12 hr Ayers 854
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 13 hr Shut Up 272
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 13 Dan gMe 104
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC