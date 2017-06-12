Kettler opens community in Virginia Beach
McLean-based Kettler Inc., a major Washington, D.C., area real estate development company, has opened Sparrows Point, a 300-unit townhome and apartment community in Virginia Beach. The newly renovated community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes featuring espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, washers and dryers in select units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|SusaM
|1,545,257
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Democrat mom
|63,770
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Ayers
|854
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Shut Up
|272
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 13
|Dan gMe
|104
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Jun 11
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC