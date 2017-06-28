Kempsville Recreation Center opens Thursday

The new facility replaces the original Kempsville Recreation Center, which opened in 1977 as the first community recreation center in Virginia Beach. At more than 87,000 square feet, the new Kempsville boasts a double gymnasium, indoor track, fitness center, six-lane lap pool along with leisure pool and water play components, as well as several multipurpose rooms.

