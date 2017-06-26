Katherine the great white shark spotted off Virginia coast
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 14-foot, 2,300-pound shark sent a satellite ping on Sunday afternoon alerting scientists that she is in the area. She last came to the surface about 80 miles off Virginia Beach several weeks ago.
