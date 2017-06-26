Katherine the great white shark spott...

Katherine the great white shark spotted off Virginia coast

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 14-foot, 2,300-pound shark sent a satellite ping on Sunday afternoon alerting scientists that she is in the area. She last came to the surface about 80 miles off Virginia Beach several weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Reality Check 1,549,438
The after prison show 8 hr Number1fan 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Sun Stephanielaforge 43
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 20 Cody 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,647 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC