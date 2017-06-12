Homes without water after line breaks...

Homes without water after line breaks inside Windsor Woods neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia Beach officials tell News 3 it happened after 11 Sunday night on S. Plaza Trail between Windsor Oaks Blvd and Windsor Gates Road. Homes in the Windsor Woods neighborhood may have no water or may have low pressure as public works and public utility crews work to make the repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,543,041
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,748
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 22 hr Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC