Hit the 62nd Annual Boardwalk Art Show this weekend

The longest running annual oceanfront event and one of the best outdoor fine art shows on the eastern seaboard comes to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. Here are the 2017 show hours: Thursday, June 15: noon-6pm Friday, June 16: 10am-6pm Saturday, June 17: 10am-6pm Sunday, June 18: 10am-5pm The Boardwalk Art Show is produced by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art , a museum and arts organization that evolved from the art show itself.

