Herring, Adams go on attack in first debate of Virginia attorney general's race

State Attorney General Mark Herring and GOP challenger John Adams leveled spirited attacks over social issues and the role of the office Saturday in the first debate of the November election. They offered opposite views on abortion, gay rights, religious liberties and actions by the Trump administration on the environment and immigration in a face-off before members of the Virginia State Bar during its annual meeting, held at the Sheraton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel.

