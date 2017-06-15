Former Virginia Beach youth pastor fo...

Former Virginia Beach youth pastor found guilty in 15-year-old sexual assault

Jeffrey Bondi, 47, is charged with a crime that allegedly happened 15 years ago while he was working as a youth minister at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. A woman who was 18-years-old at the time told police that Bondi sexually assaulted her while he was working at her church.

