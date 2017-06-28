Former Virginia Beach fugitive wanted...

Former Virginia Beach fugitive wanted for sexual abuse of a child sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A judge sentenced Sullivan to 20 years, with an additional 3 year period of supervision. This is the maximum sentence allowed by law for this charge, the Commonwealth's Attorney said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RiccardoFire 1,550,439
News Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10) 34 min lilredd73 105
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Common Sense 63,861
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Aimee Hagen 105
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Tue Avalon Arsenal 44
The after prison show Jun 26 Number1fan 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC