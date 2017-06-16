Former Va. Beach youth pastor found guilty of object penetration
Jeffery Bondi, a former Virginia Beach youth pastor at Galilee Church, was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl who was a member of his church youth group. Lawyers on both sides presented their closing arguments Thursday before a judge ruled on the case.
