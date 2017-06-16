Former Va. Beach youth pastor found g...

Former Va. Beach youth pastor found guilty of object penetration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Jeffery Bondi, a former Virginia Beach youth pastor at Galilee Church, was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl who was a member of his church youth group. Lawyers on both sides presented their closing arguments Thursday before a judge ruled on the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,545,248
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Democrat mom 63,770
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 8 hr Ayers 854
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 9 hr Shut Up 272
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 13 Dan gMe 104
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC