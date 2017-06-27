Former astronaut inducted into LI Air...

Former astronaut inducted into LI Air & Space Hall of Fame

14 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Space Shuttle Astronaut Charles Camarda views his painted portrait during the ninth annual Long Island Air & Space Hall of Fame Induction luncheon at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, Monday, June 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost Former NASA astronaut Charles Camarda was inducted Monday into the Long Island Air & Space Hall of Fame, where he spoke of the challenges of restarting the Space Shuttle program in the aftermath of the Columbia disaster.

