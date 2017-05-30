Football: Four-star linebacker Teradja Mitchell commits to Ohio State
Four-star inside linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced his commitment to Ohio State at his high school Friday evening. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native is rated as the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richmond Police Alert Officers of Possible Reta... (Oct '09)
|31 min
|Affa
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|JAN
|850
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|1,538,943
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|maddie42415
|2
|Thinking about moving to VA Beach
|Thu
|Edefaria
|1
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|May 30
|Found you
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC