First Warning Traffic - Road closure ...

First Warning Traffic - Road closure in Virginia Beach and more road work planned for Monday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH: South Plaza Trail closed all day between Windsor Gate Rd and Windsor Oaks Blvd, road collapsed due to water main break. Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 and June 11-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Joe Doe 1,543,099
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,750
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC