First Warning Traffic - GIlmerton Bridge closed tonight plus lane closures at major tunnels
The Gilmerton Bridge will close overnight on Thursday, June 15 from 9pm-5am. Detour via I-64 High Rise Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy.
