Elderly woman dies after 1-year-old pit bull attacks inside her bedroom

15 hrs ago

A 91-year-old woman died from her injuries after her granddaughter said the family's recently adopted 1-year-old pit bull attacked inside her bedroom Wednesday. When Virginia Beach Police responded to a home in the Pembroke Manor neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers found the woman suffering from severe bites and lacerations.

