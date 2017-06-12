Ed Gillespie narrowly wins GOP primary for Governor
Ed Gillespie won the Republican nomination for Governor in a Tuesday primary, but his margin over 2nd-place finisher Corey Stewart was slightly more than 4300 votes. State Senator Frank Wagner of Virginia finished a distant third.
