Developers discuss plans to revitalize downtown Hampton
In their presentation, development firm WVS and Virginia Beach-based Saunders + Crause Architects focused on the demographics in the area, which are largely baby boomers and millennials. Developers discussed ideas that would attract and keep those groups in Hampton and ways to better use the city's waterfront.
