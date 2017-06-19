Delmar man pleads guilty to abduction after 2015 incident

According to the Commonwealth Attorney's office in Virginia Beach, 24-year-old Phillip Timmons of Delmar, pleaded guilty to abduction and use of a firearm. Timmons was arrested after investigators say he kidnapped a Powellville woman in October of 2015, who was his ex-girlfriend, and he tried to take her over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and eventually to Florida "to spend one last night with her."

