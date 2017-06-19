Delmar man pleads guilty to abduction after 2015 incident
According to the Commonwealth Attorney's office in Virginia Beach, 24-year-old Phillip Timmons of Delmar, pleaded guilty to abduction and use of a firearm. Timmons was arrested after investigators say he kidnapped a Powellville woman in October of 2015, who was his ex-girlfriend, and he tried to take her over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and eventually to Florida "to spend one last night with her."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,547,324
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Tue
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC