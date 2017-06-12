Deck collapses at house gathering in Virginia Beach, 7 hurt
Emergency crews responded to a deck collapsing at a home in the 1800 block of Duke of York Quay, Sunday evening. Dispatch says the emergency call came in around 5 p.m. According to Virginia Beach Fire officials, the collapse was of a 2nd story deck.
